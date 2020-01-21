Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, January 21, 2020: Maya accuses Ranbir

Abhi requests Pragya to stay with him. Maya accuses Ranbir of molesting her.

The show starts with Maya making Ranbir drink the juice. Ranbir feels dizzy after drinking the juice. Maya traps Ranbir and informs him that she is going to defame him in front of everyone. Aliya and Rhea get surprised to see Maya’s condition. Abhi requests Pragya to come with him. Pragya promises him that once everything will get fine, she’ll come with him. Abhi gets upset and comes to the party again. Purab and Vikram talk about Ranbir.

Pallavi asks Meera why she is upset. Meera tells her that she is fine. Everyone gets sad seeing Abhi upset. Maya comes out screaming. When a person asks her, she discloses that it is Ranbir Kohli who tried to molest her. Everyone gets shocked hearing this, the manager asks to call the police. Rhea gets worried about Ranbir, while Prachi doubts him. Aliya tells Rhea that it has to happen, so don’t worry.

Prachi shares her doubt with Shahana. Pallavi and Vikram scream on the inspector to not take Ranbir with them, but police arrest him. Ranbir tries to defend himself. Inspector tells Abhi to prove him innocent, as this is the case of molestation. Media talks to Maya and Ranbir, which makes everyone angry. Ranbir asks Maya to tell them the truth, but Maya lies to the inspector.

What will happen next? Will Ranbir be able to prove his innocence? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

