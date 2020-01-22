Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, January 22, 2020: Ranbir comes out on bail

Rhea suggests Maya to pretend to commit suicide. Later, Abhi warns Ranbir to be cautious of Maya.

The show Kumkum Bhagya begins with Maya making false claims about Ranbir. Shahana, Rhea, and Prachi try to save him, but the inspector tells them to prove him innocent. Abhi argues with the inspector but Vikram stops him. Media again tries to enquire about Ranbir. Pallavi cries inconsolably and gets worried for Ranbir. Abhi promises her that he will save Ranbir from the police. Rhea goes to meet Aliya. Pragya talks to Kiara’s photo about her second daughter.

Shahana and Prachi inform Pragya about Ranbir’s condition. Pragya comes to the police station to meet him. She pacifies him by saying everything will be alright and everyone is with him. Ranbir thanks Pragya for coming. Rhea tells Aliya that Prachi has taken Ranbir’s side in front of everyone. Aliya calms her down and tells her to do what she is saying. The next morning, Ranbir gets out on bail. Inspector lectures Abhi and Vikram to teach their children what is good and what is bad for them.

Abhi advises the inspector to behave well with Ranbir as he is innocent. Rhea comes to meet Maya and tells her to pretend to die, as Prachi is supporting Ranbir. Vikram and Ranbir are passing through Maya's house that is when Ranbir asks to talk to her. Maya denies doing this task as it is risky. Ranbir comes to Maya’s house and asks her why she did this, but Abhi stops him. He makes him understand that it is risky to meet her, as she can try to blame him once again for something which he never did.

