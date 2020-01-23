Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, January 23, 2020: Prachi supports Ranbir

Rhea gets mad for Ranbir. Prachi supports him in front of everyone in the office.

The episode starts with Abhi making Ranbir understand to not meet Maya. Rhea thanks Maya for not making her open the door, otherwise everything will be finished. Maya informs Rhea to end the deal as she cannot perform the task but Rhea tells her to call if she wants to continue the deal. Biji and Pallavi scold Ranbir to not go out of the house. Ranbir tells that he’ll not stay at home, otherwise people will surely assume that he is guilty.

Abhi agrees on Ranbir’s point of view and assures him that they’ll always support the right. Aryan meets Ranbir and asks him that why is he trying to make Prachi jealous, and then suddenly how this happened? Ranbir shares his worry about Prachi and goes to meet her. Rhea tells the whole incident to Aliya. She meets Ranbir and tells him that she will try to get him out of this situation soon. Ranbir blames himself for his condition.

Ranbir hugs him and Rhea tells him that she will be always with him. Ranbir arrives at the office. Prachi tries to talk to him but he gets upset. When one of the employees didn’t greet him, Prachi takes his side and scolds everyone for misbehaving with him. Rhea gets happy thinking about Ranbir and sends a picture of the money to Maya. Prachi asks Ranbir about his meeting, but then he thanks her for taking his side in front of everyone. Ranbir asks her that does she trust him, on which she agrees. The employees come to apologize to him which makes Ranbir happy. He thanks Prachi again and tells her that it is too difficult to impress her. After Prachi’s support, will Ranbir be able to prove him innocent?

Credits :Star Plus

Read More