Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, January 24, 2020: Pragya stuck in a confused situation

Abhi and Pragya decide to meet. Pallavi, Vikram and Ranbir also want to thank Pragya.

The episode starts with Pallavi and Dida scolding Vikram for leaving Ranbir alone in the office. Vikram informs them about the incident that happened in the office. Pallavi thanks God for giving a friend like Prachi in Ranbir’s life. She decides to thank Pragya for making Prachi a good person. Abhi discusses with Purab about ruined Lohri. He tells him that Ranbir is so cultured that’s why he didn’t say anything wrong to Maya.

Abhi and Pragya both think about each other and get upset. Purab makes a call to Pragya for Abhi. They both decide to meet at a coffee shop. Ranbir thinks to impress Pragya for Prachi and goes to meet her. Rhea cries and tells Aaliya about Pallavi praising Prachi for supporting Ranbir. She loses her temper but Aliya tries to calm her. Meera sees Rhea and asks her what happened, Aaliya tries to cover the subject, but Rhea asks her if she has a good upbringing or is she a bad person.

Meera calms her down with her answer. Aaliya tells her to not overreact for this and take a step thoughtfully. Ranbir asks Prachi to tell Pragya that they are coming to take her for a coffee. Sarita conveys their message to her. Vikram also asks Pragya if she has any problem if they come to meet her. Pragya gets confused to handle the situation. Vikram asks Abhi to join them but he refuses to do so, Meera overhears their conversation. Prachi asks the reason for meeting Pragya but he didn’t answer her question.

Maya calls Rhea and informs her about Ranbir and Prachi going together. She asks her to double the money to perform the task. Maya thinks to make a huge plan for getting more money. Rhea tries to refuse but Aaliya agrees on it. Will Maya succeed in her intentions again? Stay with us to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

