Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, January 25, 2020: Ranbir’s family meets Pragya

Abhi and Purab follows Sanju to catch him. Ranbir’s family comes to meet Prachi and Pragya.

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Meera thinking about Abhi’s wife and accidentally falls on stairs. Abhi comes and takes care of her. She tells him about her allergy for allopathic medicines. He advises her to take suggestions from Prachi’s mom and calls her. Pragya and Sarita tells some work to Shahana. Meera talks to Pragya about her injury. Purab and Abhi leaves to meet Pragya. Ranbir and Prachi reaches her house, while Shahana sees them together and gets happy.

Abhi and Purab reach the cafes and are shocked to see Sanju there. Sanju runs away but Abhi follows him. They try to catch him but Aliya and Rhea see him following Sanju and gets worried. They follow him to save him from Abhi. Ranbir tells Pragya that he doesn’t know his parents are also coming here. Sarita teases him for that but Pragya stops her. Pallavi, Vikram and Dida also reaches at her house. They praise Prachi for supporting Ranbir in the office.

Sanju hides behind a car, but Abhi warns him to come out. Aliya and Rhea saves him, while Abhi and Purab are surprised to see Aliya’s car there. Ranbir follows Prachi to the kitchen and talks to her, Shahana comes to them and advises Ranbir to spend time with Prachi. Both Ranbir and Prachi pull each other's legs, Ranbir starts leaving, but accidentally slips due to water, Prachi saves him. Later, A sour sweet tip pushes between Ranbir and Prachi in front of their parents. Pragya and Pallavi calms them down. Dida thinks to talk about Ranbir and Prachi’s relation but refuses herself from doing so.

Sanju thanks Aliya and Rhea for saving him and tells them that they saved him because of Rhea. Aliya gets angry at him and the episode ends.

What will happen next? When will Ranbir speak to Prachi about his heart? Stay with us to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

