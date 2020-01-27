Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, January 27, 2020: Pragya and Abhi wait for each other

Rhea argues with Sanju for Ranbir. Pragya and Abhi both look for each other at the café.

The show starts with Aliya scolding Sanju for saying wrong about Rhea. She asks him to go away and come when she say. Rhea and Aliya gets upset to hear about Ranbir and Prachi from Sanju. Ranbir gets happy to see Prachi’s care for him. He plays a prank on her which makes her angrier. Pragya thinks to meet Abhi. Ranbir complained to Pragya about Prachi. Pragya asks Ranbir for the coffee date.

Kohli’s also agrees on this plan. Abhi waits for Pragya. Pragya arrives at the café and looks for Abhi. Ranbir and Pallavi pull Dida and Vikram’s legs in front of Pragya. Purab leaves to meet his client. Abhi collides with Prachi and Shahana, they tells him to join them. The manager informs Pragya and Ranbir about their seat. Sarita tells Pragya about Dida’s weird behavior. Abhi sees flowers at a table and leaves to bring them for Pragya.

Rhea yells on Sanju and warns him to stay away from Prachi as she is a bad girl. Aliya stops Rhea and Sanju. She sees Abhi coming toward them and asks Sanju to act like he is kidnapping Sanju. Abhi follows them. Dida scolds Vikram for driving badly and praises Ranbir. Prachi tells Vikram that Pragya didn’t hear them as she is lost somewhere. Purab calls and informs Pragya about Abhi, she goes to see him.

Prachi goes to bring sugar sachets, Ranbir also follows her. Prachi slips accidentally but Ranbir saves her and she leaves laughing on him. Pragya asks about table no. 9 and looks for Abhi nearby. She thinks that maybe some work is there that’s why Abhi left from here.

When will Pragya be able to meet Abhi? Stay tuned to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

