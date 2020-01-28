Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, January 28, 2020: Rhea plots against Prachi

Abhi gets worried about Rhea. Abhi and Pragya both try to get in touch with each other.

Kumkum Bhagya starts with Aliya telling Sanju to go from here. Abhi comes and asks her where he gone. Abhi informs her that Prachi and Rhea both are equal for him. Meera takes care of Rhea. Kohli’s arrive and tells everyone that they are very happy to meet Prachi and her mom. Abhi thinks about Rhea, when Vikram asks him about Pragya he gets upset and leaves. He is tensed for Rhea and Prachi.

Pragya also reaches home, where everyone appreciates the get together, while Pragya is lost in her own thoughts. Prachi asks her what happened, but Sarita calls her for some work. Sarita asks her that is she upset because of Abhi? She tells her that maybe he has got some work that’s why he left early and starts crying. Abhi message Purab to send him Pragya’s number, but unfortunately Aliya reads that and sends wrong number to him.

She also plans to save Pragya’s correct number with another name and block it in Abhi’s phone. Abhi calls Pragya but is unable to reach her. Pragya also waits for Abhi’s call. They both think about each other. Rhea comes to Aliya that she was unable to sleep because of Prachi. She shares her worry with Aliya. Pragya asks Purab to send him Abhi’s phone number, but when she calls him she receives a rejection from his side. She drops a message to him but Aliya again plots against her.

Rhea informs Maya her plan and makes her to meet the truck driver who is will try to hit her. She tells her to execute this in front of Prachi. Rhea talks to Ranbir in the office then only Abhi came and asks her who is stopping her daughter from meeting him. Ranbir tells him that she came to ask for the college trip and the episode ends by Rhea informing Maya that she is sending Prachi soon.

Will Rhea succeed in her intentions? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

Read More