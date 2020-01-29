Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, January 29, 2020: Maya performs her evil task

Abhi asks Ranbir to propose Prachi. Later, Prachi saves Maya from an accident.

The show starts with Prachi coming to find a file in the storeroom. Ranbir also arrives to help her when the power goes out. He again gets lost in her, while Prachi hugs him when she gets scared of the lizard. Ranbir teases her that it was just a piece of wood nothing else. Few employees talk about Ranbir and Prachi's relation which makes Rhea angry. Ranbir leaves from there, while Rhea talks to Prachi. She offers her to become a friend and takes her out for tea, to execute her plan.

Ranbir comes to Abhi and asks him that it is a huge project to work on. Abhi tells him that he can fortune his future and predicts that he is in love with someone. He tells him to confess his feelings to the girl he loves. Abhi misunderstands him that maybe he loves Rhea. Prachi asks Rhea to show her the clothes. Rhea is scared of her plan. Prachi sees Maya going towards the road and runs to save her.

She scolds her for doing this but Maya tells her that she wants to die. Ranbir thinks about Prachi, Aryan gets surprised to see him dancing in his cabin and joins him. He tells Aryan that he feels weird about love and wants to spend his future with Prachi. He shares his nervousness that if Prachi rejects him then what will be going to happen. Aryan motivates him to propose her.

Prachi yells on Maya but Maya tells her that she did wrong with her, that's why she has to take this step. She tries to make Prachi against Ranbir and tells her that she is the reason Ranbir is not punished.

Will Prachi get into Maya's trap? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

