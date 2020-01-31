Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, January 30, 2020: Prachi goes against Ranbir

Ranbir yells on Rhea for saying wrong about Prachi. He gets shocked to hear Prachi changed her statement.

The episode begins with Prachi apologizing to Maya for doing wrong with her. Rhea tells Prachi to go with her, but she denies coming and leaves for the police station. Rhea acts like she doesn’t expecting this from her. Ranbir teases Aryan for making a girlfriend. Rhea arrives and confronts to him about Prachi. She tells him to take care of himself as Prachi is against him. She tries to provoke him against her, but Ranbir refuses to listen her.

Aryan asks him what happened. Prachi gets confused to think about Ranbir’s innocence. She asks the inspector to change her statement against Ranbir. Ranbir gets angry at Rhea. He informs Aryan about Rhea’s bet to break Prachi’s hurt. He also promises him that he’ll always protect Prachi from Rhea’s evil intentions. Rhea meets Abhi and asks him to do some work. Ranbir tries to get in touch with Prachi, he tells Aryan to ask Shahana. Prachi excuses talking to him.

The inspector arrives at Kohli house and asks to arrests Ranbir. When everyone tries to defend him, they get shocked to hear that Prachi changed her statement. At that moment Abhi arrives with anticipation bail paper and asks the inspector to leave Ranbir. Ranbir goes to out to stay alone. He gets hurt thinking that Prachi has complaint against him.

Will Ranbir and Prachi’s love story end before it starts? Or will Prachi be able to find out the truth? Stay with us to know more.

Credits :ZEE TV

