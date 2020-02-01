Kumkum Bhagya Written Update, January 31, 2020: Ranbir gets hurt because of Prachi

Rhea tries to act good in front of everyone. Ranbir thinks about Prachi’s action.

The show Kumkum Bhagya starts with everyone praising Rhea for saving Ranbir from arrest. Vikram doubts Prachi for taking this step. Rhea says bad about her and tries to provoke everyone against her. She acts well in front of everyone when Pallavi and Dadi thanked her for the favor. Abhi thinks about Rhea's love and care for Ranbir. Ranbir cries thinking about Prachi's step.

Aryan comes to him and shouts for still thinking about Prachi. They get into a fight when he wished to stay alone. Aryan asks him to talk to Prachi about this and takes him home. Rhea shares his happiness with Alia. she thinks to go to Ranbir and make him feel supported by her, but Alia denies and tells her to don't take any step which will make him against her. She also shares her happiness with Meera.

Pallavi tells Vikram that she is upset and angry with Prachi, Vikram also agrees on it. She gets angry when Vikram takes Prachi side. Ranbir leaves for the college without eating anything, Pallavi starts crying seeing his condition. Ranbir's college mates talking bad about him, but Rhea shuts their mouths. Sahana yells on Prachi for doing wrong by taking Maya's side against Ranbir. He overhears their conversation and takes Prachi with him. He locks the library and gets mad at her for not trusting him. He tells her that he can't be a molester ever. Prachi requests him to leave her alone.

