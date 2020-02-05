Kundali Bhagya Preview, February 5, 2020: Sherlyn taunts Preeta at the police station

In the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sherlyn reveals her plan to Mahira. She also goes to meet Preeta at the police station.

In the previous episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Kareena and Rakhi try to convince Sherlyn to return home. She then shows them the edited video in which Preeta is seen trying to kill Mahira. Rakhi and Kareena fall into Sherly’s trap and believe her and then bring her back to the Luthra house. Meanwhile, Rishabh and Karan try to figure out a plan through which they will be able to save Preeta and get her out of jail.

Just then, they get to know that Mahesh is unable to breathe. Sherlyn also gets to know about this and gets happy as she is the one who have poison to Mahesh. She then informs them that the doctor has given her an antidote and the gives it to him. In the promo of the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, it has been shown that Sherlyn and Mahira have a discussion about everything that they are going to do eventually.

She then reveals her plans to Mahira. Sherlyn then says that she has bribed the police official and the lawyer whom Sarla had hired for Preeta’s bail. She further said that the lawyer will not fight at the court for Preeta even if gets paid for the same. Post that, she goes to the police station to meet Preeta and taunts her. She also says that Preeta will be deemed a criminal after the court hearing and will spend all her life in jail. What happens next? Stay hooked to know more.

Credits :Zee TV

