Kundali Bhagya, 1 December 2021, Written Update: Vinod tells his rescue plan to Karan

In today's episode, we saw Karan tell Vinod and his whole family that he is going to arrange money. Vinod stops Karan and explains his other plans to Karan. He tells him that when Karan goes to give the money to the kidnappers, they will send the money in the bag which can track their location. Vinod tells everyone that the tracker is made for special cases, he will shift the tracker in the money bag and then follow the tracker to reach the kidnappers to their location. Karan gets nervous but Vinod promises Karan that he will unmask the kidnappers once he catches them. Vinod assures Preeta that he will prove that the kidnapping is done just for personal reasons not for money. Vinod tells Preeta that he suspects that it's a fake kidnapping and it's done just to trick them for some other reason.

When Vinod was telling everyone about his plan, Sherlyn was also hearing this. Vinod informs Karan that his team will track the kidnappers and then enter the house where they have kept Pihu to rescue her. Preeta interrupts and tells that she will also go with Karan and rescue Pihu. Karan gets angry and says no to take her with him. Karan tells that she will stay at home, she will not go anywhere. He doesn’t want any risk for Pihu and Preeta. Preeta starts crying too much. And tells him that she wants her Pihu back. Suddenly Shrishti comes there at Luthra house. She gets worried when Sameer tells her the entire matter of the kidnapping. Mahesh takes her and tells her to take care of Preeta because she is crying so much.

Shrishti goes to Preeta and calms her down. She tells Preeta that everyone trusts her and knows that she loves Pihu too. Preeta tells her what Sherlyn accuses her of. Shrishti tells Preeta not to worry about anyone because they will find Pihu.

