Kundali Bhagya, 1 February 2022, Written Update: Karan takes Natasha's help to make Preeta jealous

In today's episode, Kareena, Natasha, and Sherlyn gather in the hall and discuss the power cut in their room while Prithvi asks Girish to look after the electricity failure. Preeta says Girish is not an electrician, so nobody should scold him. She further reminds everyone about her schedule and says that if anyone does not follow her rules, they will not get food the whole day. She asks Girish to on the electricity for today and authorizes him to cut the electricity from tomorrow if the family does not come for breakfast at 8 am.

On the other hand, Karan shouts in the bathroom while bathing due to the water stoppage. Preeta throws water on him to clean shampoo. She slips and falls on Karan and shares a romantic moment. Preeta leaves the bathroom and reminds herself that she needs to have self-control and complete her mission of finding Rishabh and know about Mahesh's mental condition first.

Karan asks if she felt special when they were close inside the bathroom. Preeta says no while Bani arrives and asks what is going on. Bani questions Preeta why she told Girish to cut the electricity in everyone's room. Preeta says this is a home, not a hotel, so everyone needs to follow specific rules. Natasha helps Karan arrange flowers in the hall while confessing that she likes him. Karan says he danced with her that day only to make his wife jealous. He asks Natasha to help him in making Preeta jealous again and again.

Natasha says she may come close to him, and he should not mind. Karan agrees and starts laughing with her seeing Preeta coming towards them. He asks Natasha to wear his favorite color in Lohri celebrations while the latter gives roses to him. Preeta doubts what is going on between the two. Later, Prithvi meets a man and asks him to make a bomb inside a coconut shell. He says Preeta will break that coconut in today's Lohri celebration, and the bomb will blast on her hand.

