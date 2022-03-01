Kundali Bhagya, 1 March 2022, Written Update: Mahesh comes out of the basement

In today’s episode, Preeta tells Mahesh should stay with everyone but Prithvi tells that Mahesh’s mental health isn’t great so as advised by the doctors, he should stay in the basement. Preeta asks Karan to take Mahesh to his room as he will surely adjust with his family members. Everyone else also asks him to do the same and together they assist him to the room. Natasha asks Preeta why does she care about the family and Preeta asks her to mind her business as she can do whatever she wants to.

They take Mahesh to the room and Prithvi acts like he cares about him but he desperately wants to prove Preeta wrong. He goes out of the room and sighs with relief remembering that Mahesh won’t recover soon as the drugs’ effect will persist. Preeta thinks she knows this fight with him won’t be easy but she has decided to win it. She thinks Prithvi will try to ruin her plan again and thinks of doing something. Prithvi goes and tells Preeta that Mahesh is his patient so he knows that he should stay in the basement. Preeta tells he’s mad but not Mahesh. Karan gives water to Mahesh and Prithvi tells Preeta’s decision is wrong and tells Mona was probably framed. Karan says Preeta is right.

Sherlyn tells Preeta won’t hurt Mahesh. Kritika tells she used to trust Preeta before but not anymore. Kareena also blames Preeta and Rakhi starts crying. Preeta prepares food for Mahesh and tells she wants him to stay with them, so he can recover. She tells just like Mona someone else also can inject Mahesh with various drugs again. Rakhi tells she trusts Preeta as she’ll do right by them.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 25th February 2022, Written Update: Rakhi plans Mahesh’s birthday party