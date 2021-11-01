Kundali Bhagya, 1 November 2021, Written Update: Sherlyn's mother suffers heart attack

In today's episode, Preeta saw Sherlyn crying while holding Rishabh's photo in her hands. Sherlyn was talking to herself and said that Rishabh has not come back home today. Preeta tells her that she doesn't have to overreact as she knows her real face. Meanwhile, Kareena informs Rakhi that Sherlyn's mother Sanjana has suffered a heart attack. Rakhi panics and goes to Sherlyn, she tells her that her mother has a heart attack and she should go to her. Sherlyn got scared and Preeta told her that Sameer will leave her to her mother. When Rishabh gets to know about this, he also gets scared and starts asking about Sherlyn. Seeing Rishabh worried, Sameer gets happy because Rishabh still loves Sherlyn.

Prithvi comes to Sherlyn's room to tell her that he has finished Sandeep's life and his games. Sherlyn was already tense and asks Prithvi to stop his rubbish talks. Prithvi questions her why she is so upset. She tells him that her mother got sick and suffered a heart attack. Instead of listening, Prithvi started talking about the court hearing. Sherlyn gets irritated and leaves from there. Sherlyn thinks that Prithvi is so cold-hearted and does not understand her problems. When Prithvi was leaving Sherlyn's room, Preeta saw him and taunts him asking what was he doing in her room. Prithvi tells Preeta that he went to calm down Sherlyn and nothing else. Preeta scolds him saying that she knows his lies and he doesn't have to pretend.

Prithvi thinks to ask Preeta about Sandeep and see if he is alive or not. Prithvi calls Sudeepa and asks her where is Sundeep. Sudeepa gets worried and does not inform him about Sundeep. But by mistake, the taxi driver tells Sudeepa that her location City hospital has arrived then Prithvi heard this over the call. Sudeepa gets tense because now Prithvi knows about Sundeep's location.