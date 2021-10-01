Kundali Bhagya, 1 October 2021, Written Update: Preeta scolds Karan

In today's episode, Karan and Preeta were arguing with each other, Preeta scolds him that he is so self-obsessed and he does not love her. Karan says, "Yes I am self-obsessed because if I can not love myself then how will I love anyone else." Preeta tells him there are so many peoples who love him more than themselves. Karan tells her that she should spend more time with him so that she can understand him better. Karan questions Preeta if she is jealous because he loves himself more than anyone. Preeta makes fun of him by saying she will get mad with him. Karan makes fun of Preeta by saying you are already mad.

When they were in a car Preeta tells him to drive slow. Karan asks her why you are behaving like a typical wife. Preeta gets worried thinking about something. Karan seeing her tense urges her to say something. While Sherlyn was talking to Sonakshi, she tells her to give her 10 crores and she will not tell anyone about her plan. Sonakshi again lies and says she just went to meet her father that is it. Sherlyn tries again to make Sonakshi speak the truth. But Sonakshi tells her that she know that you dont want money because the Luthra family already has so much.

Sherlyn tells everyone that Sonakshi went to meet her father. Sonakshi tells them that he first says sorry to her so she went to meet him but now he again talked bad about her. Kareena tells her that they dont care about this. Dadi consoles her that at least she told the truth. Sherlyn takes Sonakshi inside of the hall and gives her an offer to come in with her team. Sonakshi refuses her offer and tells her that she like to stay alone.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya, 30 September 2021, Written Update: Preeta teases Shristi