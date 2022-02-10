Kundali Bhagya, 10 February 2022, Written Update: Karan saves Preeta from the blast

In today’s episode, Karan asks Prithvi why is he stopping them from doing the pooja together. Prithvi says because Preeta is the owner of the Luthra household so she should perform alone in the end. Karan says the pooja is done by couples and that’s how it has been happening in the house as well, so he will perform the pooja with Preeta. Prithvi thinks Karan just invited his own death. Karan thinks Prithvi is behaving weird. While doing the pooja, Karan promises to always love Preeta and be with her. Preeta promises to always be by his side. Prithvi pulls Sherlyn and Kritika aside.

Karan stops Preeta and tells her to not break the coconut. Everyone gets shocked and wonders why he did that. Preeta asks him why. Karan says he wants to break the coconut. Preeta asks him to break his own coconut. Karan says he’ll break both and takes her coconut. She tries to take it back but he runs away. Preeta runs behind him and Kareena wonders what’s happening. Rakhi says they’re fighting like kids. The doctor comes and tells he wants to meet Mahesh. Rakhi takes the doctor inside the house. Sherlyn tells Prithvi that they can’t do anything to stop them. Preeta tells Karan that it’s not funny.

Mahesh starts attacking Mona and Sameer tries to stop him. Prithvi and Sameer take Mahesh to the basement. Karan throws the coconuts and it blasts. Preeta hugs him and they both get surprised. Karan hugs her back. The doctor tells them to tie him to the bed and sedates him. Preeta comes back to the house and wonders if Karan got to know that she still likes him. Karan comes and asks Preeta about the hug. She says it meant nothing. Dadi tells them about Mahesh attacking Mona. Prithvi fumes with anger seeing Preeta alive.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 9 February 2022, Written Update: Preeta wins her dare