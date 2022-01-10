Kundali Bhagya, 10 January 2022, Written Update: Advocate Nagre threatens to murder Preeta

In today's episode, Prithvi says to Advocate Nagre that Preeta did not disclose the property papers to everyone but to only a few members who don't know legality. Nagre asks him not to worry as he will handle the situation.

Soon, Preeta shows her property papers to Advocate Nagre because he asked for them. Nagre checks it and announces that Preeta is the sole owner of Luthra property and business and has signing rights. Prithvi gets angry over Nagre, but then the latter asks for Prithvi's papers. After checking both of their documents, he said he would consider the one with the latest date. Preeta claims that her document was signed after Prithvi. Moreover, Prithvi only has a power of attorney, which means managing Luthra's business and property, whereas Preeta has the property transfer documents. Hence, Mahesh has transferred the property to her name.

Nagre says he feels that Mahesh's signature is different in both documents, to which Preeta says that Prithvi might have made Mahesh drunk or threatened him to sign. Again, Nagre asks Preeta if she can swear these are the original papers, and the latter says yes. Showing his mischief, Nagre tears the documents apart. Preeta and the family are in shock, and she shouts at Nagre for doing this. The lawyer says that he always does a background check before meeting someone new, and he did the same for Preeta. Seeing this, Prithvi, Sherlyn, and Natasha are on cloud nine.

To Nagre's surprise, Preeta says that she did the same and found out that Nagre had been in prison seven times before pursuing law. She says that the papers which he had torn were a photocopy. Karan, Rakhi and Sameer are happy seeing this. Nagre says that he will remake original papers for Prithvi with the latest date and signature. He further warns Preeta to leave the house within 24 hours or else he will call for Munna Pandey, a serial killer, to murder her.

