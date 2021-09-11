Kundali Bhagya, 10 September 2021, Written Update: Preeta fears that Pihu will be taken away from her

This episode begins with Kareena bua explaining the entire family how she got to know about Pihu. She told that she overheard Sona’s father telling Sona that her daughter is alive and he has given her for adoption. This shocked Sona and Kareena bua. Sona tried to question about the child’s name and the orphanage but his father refused to give out more information.

After a while, Kareena bua entered in Sona’s father's room and threatened to tell everything about Karan’s child and with this, she got to know about Pihu. She then thought of suggesting adoption to Karan and Preeta and also thought that she could not let her granddaughter stay in an orphanage. With this in her mind, she carefully gave in adoption advice and smartly adopted Pihu.

The entire family was shocked hearing about this information but Sherlyn couldn’t be happier about the same. Sona was still asking the Luthra to give her Pihu but all of them refused and stated that Pihu is Karan and Preeta’s daughter. Sona was still on her statement and begged to give the child back to her mother. This scared Preeta and she rushed towards Pihu’s room, tightly hugged her and pleaded Karan to let Pihu stay with her.

Karan gave her confidence and told her that no one can take Pihu away from her. Later, an NGO representative came in and told Sona that she has no legal right to claim Pihu as she has been legally adopted by Sona’s consent.

