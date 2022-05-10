Kundali Bhagya, 10th May 2022, Written Update: Prithvi stops Preeta

In today’s episode, Preeta is talking to the manager when he looks behind her and tells her it's the same person who was in the CCTV. She turns around and sees Prithvi. He chases her and the manager tries to stop him. In the court, the judge shows the picture of Karan with the money. He denies everything and Sameer also tells him he dropped Karan at the stadium. The other lawyer shows pictures in which Karan is with Sandesh. Preeta hides behind some bushes. Prithvi sits on the bonnet of her car to prevent her from leaving.

She tries to go to the other car but he hits her head with a stick. She falls but hits his leg and runs to her car, locks it and leaves. Prithvi follows her in a car and thinks of pushing her off the road and takes a shortcut. Preeta gets relieved thinking Prithvi isn't there anymore and keeps all the proof in a container. But Prithvi comes and hits her causing an accident. Karan tries to leave the court when his lawyer reminds him he is still under arrest.

He denies all accusations but the judge tells him he needs to present solid proof. Prithvi picks up a metal rod and walks to her car. He pulls her out of the car and thinks to himself he never wanted to kill her as she still resides in his heart. But she manages to take the rod and hit him. She pulls him by his legs and puts him in the trunk. Mr Malkhani tells Sandesh is just a pawn and someone else is the real mastermind. Sherlyn gets tensed.

