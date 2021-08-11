Kundali Bhagya, 11 August 2021, Written Update: Prithvi and Kritika share a romantic moment

Karan gives Preeta a dare to look straight into his eyes and whoever among the two would blink first, will be out of the game. Karan purposely gets out of the game as he sees tears in Preeta’s eyes. Sherlyn and Prithvi were irritated by their romance while Shrishti asked the lovebirds to save it for some other time as they all wish to continue the game. Mahesh gets eliminated and as a punishment, he dances with his wife Rakhi on the song and everyone enjoys the performance.

Next in the line is Rajat, and Sona punishes him with a task to do 20 push-ups but he fails at 10 push-ups. After Rajat, Sona catches the pillow and Rajat dares her to arm-wrestle Karan. Sona adds a twist to this game and says that she will be asking a few rapid-fire questions from Karan and Preeta. Preeta winks at Karan which leads him to lose the game. Hence, Sona asks questions from both of them.

She asks them that who hides more stuff from each other. Karan raises his hand but Preeta says that it is her who tells more lies.

Later, Prithvi and Karan get eliminated from the game.

The next day, Sherlyn gets Preeta’s report delivered and she plans on revealing the truth about Preeta's pregnancy.

On the other side, Prithvi thinks of settling down with Kritika as they have a spark of romance.

Stay tuned to know what happens next.

ALSO READ| Kundali Bhagya: Mansi Srivastava to enter the show to bring a positive twist in the lives of Preeta & Karan