Kundali Bhagya, 11 January 2022, Written Update: Preeta outshines Prithvi's lawyer

Today's episode begins with Advocate Nagre confessing that he helped Prithvi obtain Mahesh's signature by fraud. He calls himself smart and dangerous. Preeta warns him not to underestimate her because she has captured his confession and threats in the pen camera that she is holding. She further says she’ll make a complaint to the law association, which will ruin his career. Nagre and the whole Luthra family are shocked after hearing this, and the former tries to snatch the pen from Preeta but fails. Nagre feels scared and wants to leave, but Preeta pushes Prithvi and sits on the royal wing chair, and offers Nagre some tea for the sake of hospitality. She orders Sherlyn to make tea for everyone.

Kritika shares with Sherlyn that she hates Preeta because she behaves like a landlady and dictator, but Sherlyn doesn't trust her because she thinks Kritika still has a soft corner for Preeta. Sherlyn asks Kritika who she would pick if given an option between Prithvi and Preeta, to which Kritika chooses Prithvi.

Dadi tries to convince Rakhi that Preeta is greedy and doesn't care about the family. But Rakhi feels happy because Preeta is a tough competitor to Nagre and has outplayed him. Sameer tells Karan that Preeta was impressive today and calls her a ‘Super Woman’. Karan replies she might be a look-alike of Preeta because she acted differently than usual. Elsewhere, Preeta feels proud of herself for confronting a corrupt lawyer Nagre, and she determines to hide her weaknesses and fight for Luthras.

In contrast, Nagre scolds Prithvi for not making him aware of Preeta's powerful personality. Prithvi takes out his anger on Nagre for praising Preeta and not helping him. Soon, Nagre makes a plan after knowing that Prithvi got entry into Luthra's house because of Kritika. Later, Preeta saves Karan from falling and advises him to give up alcohol and wake up at 5 am to practice his passion for cricket. Preeta thinks she has to behave strictly to bring Karan's happiness and true personality.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

