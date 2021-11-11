Kundali Bhagya, 11 November 2021, Written Update: Prithvi asks Rishabh to divorce Sherlyn

In today's episode, Prithvi inquires about Sanjana's well-being and health. Sherlyn assures Prithvi that Sanjana she is okay and also she reveals that her illness was merely a drama. She claims that it was Preeta's plot to keep her away from the residence. She questions Prithvi on why he didn't trust her before. She chastises him for having feelings for Preeta and Kritika. She wanted him to know the truth about them. He expresses his undying love for her. Meanwhile, Rishabh arrives at the police station to inquire about Sherlyn's whereabouts. Prithvi expresses regret to Sherlyn for loving Preeta and Kritika. She informs him that she has spoken with the lawyer and that she will meet with him to arrange bail.

Sherlyn claims that she has no feelings for anyone and that she is not afraid of Rishabh. On the other hand, Rishabh requests permission to meet with Prithvi. Inspector tells Rishabh that a woman has arrived to meet him already. Sherlyn and Prithvi declare their feelings for one another. They decide to take revenge on Luthras. Rishabh says he can't stop now because he needs to inspect Prithvi's cell. Sherlyn hears Rishabh's voice and becomes alarmed and flees when she sees Rishabh. Prithvi inquires if he came to meet him. Rishabh questions about the woman who had come to meet him. Prithvi fabricates the fact that his mother came to meet him. Rishabh requests that he admit that Sherlyn came to see him. Prithvi explains that Sherlyn adores him and cannot live without him, therefore she came to meet him.

After a while, Sherlyn returns home with some items to deceive Rishabh into thinking she went shopping. Sherlyn was worried and thinks how will she face him. Rishabh promises to tell her what occurred. Sherlyn gets worried seeing Rishabh's face. Rishabh informs her that Sameer has observed her walking to the police station. He goes on to say that he went to the police station and met Prithvi, who told him that Sherlyn had come to meet with him.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

