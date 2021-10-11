Kundali Bhagya, 11 October 2021, Written Update: Cops arrive to arrest Rishabh

In today's episode, Karan and Rishabh talk about the problem Rishabh is going through. Karan teases Preeta and leaves from there to go into the room. When Karan and Preeta were going into the room, Rishabh comes there and stops them, he kisses Karan and tells him that he loves him and is enough for him. Karan asks him what happened, Rishabh replies that he should only trust Preeta and no one else. Karan thinks in his mind that Rishabh is going through a lot of things. He looks at Preeta, and questions her about what happened. Preeta replies that Sherlyn has crossed her limits. Karan stops Rishabh and tells him that he will sleep with him today.

On the next day, Rishabh comes to the hall and was tensed because of Sherlyn. Sherlyn goes into the kitchen, while, Preeta was already there. Suddenly, Rishabh calls Karan, Sherlyn, and Kritika into the hall. Sherlyn gets tensed, while Preeta teases her saying that her game is over now. Prithvi comes there and thinks that no one can save him now and they will throw him out of the house. Kareena questions him about what happened, Rishabh hugs Kritika and says that now he will tell everyone the truth and thanks to Preeta who is been there for him every time. But before Rishabh can speak anything, the Police come into the house.

Cops interrupt Rishabh and tell the family that they are here to arrest Rishabh for a murder case. Karan defends Rishabh and says that maybe they have misunderstood because Rishabh was not the one who did it.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 8 October 2021, Written Update: Karan compliments Preeta