Kundali Bhagya, 11th April 2022, Written Update: Luthras left in an intoxicated state

In today’s episode, Biji and Janki argue and Srishti stops them. She tells them she is tensed cause she has never seen Ganesh like that and asks them where their certificates are. Biji and Janki leave saying they will go get the degree. Srishti is shocked and goes behind them. Preeta questions Karan if he likes Natasha. He tells her no. She then asks him why he applied colours on her. He tells he did that to make her jealous. They have a pillow fight and are smiling and dancing. Natasha wonders where Karan is as she has to spend the night with him before the effect of bhang wears off. Karan and Preeta are both drunk.

Natasha wonders what Karan is doing in Preeta's room and bangs the door. Preeta opens the door and tells her to stay in her limits and closes the door. Karan tells he’ll slap her. Sherlyn bumps into Biji and Janki. Biji tells her she is an inspector and Janki tells her she is a criminal. Shrishti apologizes to Sherlyn for their behaviour and informs her that they’re drunk. Sherlyn sees Natasha peeking into a room and asks her what she is doing. She tells Preeta and Karan are in the room and that their whole plan would be ruined. Sherlyn and Natasha bang on the door.

Karan opens and tries to hit them with a bat and closes the door. Natasha and Sherlyn get angry. Prithvi in the lockup thinks about how he will be returning to the Luthra mansion the next day and Karan and Preeta would not be able to do anything.

Karan apologizes to Preeta and tells her he is sorry if he has done something she doesn't like. She tells him she's not used to him apologizing like this. He tells her she looks cute when she is angry and she smiles.

