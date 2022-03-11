Kundali Bhagya, 11th March 2022, Written Update: Mahesh attacks Rakhi

In today’s episode, Sameer opens the wardrobe and finds Natasha unconscious there. He gets scared and goes back and turns to see Srishti lying on the floor unconscious. He sprinkles water on her face and she wakes up and they go wake Natasha up. Sameer asks Natasha what happened and she tells she doesn’t know as someone just hit her from behind and Srishti tells her that’s exactly what happened to her too. Srishti asks Natasha to take care and leaves in search of Preeta.

Sherlyn tells Prithvi that she’ll only accept his apology when he’ll defeat Preeta. He promises to defeat Preeta. Srishti gets happy seeing Preeta dance with Karan. Sameer asks her if she doesn’t know who hit her and she says no and asks him to not tell anyone as of now. Then, Mahesh drinks juice and starts dancing with Rakhi. Everyone joins and then he hallucinates a snake on Rakhi’s neck and starts strangling her. Rakhi shouts and asks him to let her go. The doctor comes and pulls Mahesh away and Karan asks Rakhi if she’s fine. Prithvi smiles and asks the divine to check Mahesh. The doctor asks who let Mahesh get into a gathering like this.

The judge tells Mahesh is still mentally unstable. Preeta tells it’s her fault as she planned the whole thing. Karan tells Preeta to keep her feud between them and not involve or risk his family members. He tells he thought she cared about the family but she doesn’t and Preeta leaves teary-eyed. Rakhi tells Mahesh thought her necklace was a snake and was trying to save her. Kritika blames everything on Preeta.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 9th March 2022, Written Update: Prithvi harms Preeta