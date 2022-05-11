Kundali Bhagya, 11th May 2022, Written Update: Karan is proved innocent

In today’s episode, the judge says he will give the verdict today as Karan is seen in his own room taking the money which proves that he was indeed involved in match-fixing. As the judge is about to announce the verdict, Preeta rushes in and says Prithvi is the real culprit. She has all the proof including a confession from Sandesh. Preeta tries to find the proof but can't find it. Kritika tells everyone that he is innocent. She tells them Preeta just wants to take revenge. The judge tells them to stop as he is going to give the verdict.

Natasha comes in and says she wants to say something. She goes up to the witness box and tells the judge that he should see some videos too. Natasha recalls stepping out of the car and seeing Prithvi and Preeta's accident. She takes all the proof from Preeta's car and threatens Sandesh with it. She records his confession. Then, she plays the video in the court. Prithvi thanks Natasha for not revealing his truth. She tells him that she only presented the proof to free Karan and she will hold onto the other USB and everything if Sherlyn or he ever comes in her way again.

The judge orders the police to start an investigation and gives the verdict that Karan is innocent. Everyone gets delighted. Karan goes and hugs every family member but gets angry looking at Preeta. He goes to Natasha and thanks her for everything. Prithvi looks at Preeta and says he knows what it is to lose something right after acquiring it. Preeta is left standing alone in the courtroom.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 10th May 2022, Written Update: Prithvi stops Preeta