Kundali Bhagya, 12 August 2021, Written Update: Sherlyn can’t find Preeta’s report

This episode begins with Prithvi and Kritika getting in an awkward but romantic moment. Kritika apologizes to Prithvi for not being able to spend time with him. Later, Sona and Rajat’s Haldi ceremony begins.

Meanwhile, a delivery boy searches for Preeta as he wants to hand out her pregnancy reports. Due to all the crowd, he is unable to hand it out and hence, gives it to the first person at sight and that was Rajat’s mom.

Sherlyn is unaware that the report has been handed out and on her way to collect it, she collided with Kareena and asks Sherlyn to join her to collect the report. Kareena says that she is scared that if Sherlyn’s word might be true then the entire family will break again. Sherlyn can convince Kareena to go and see the report along with her.

Rajat’s mom was about to hand out the report to Preeta but Preeta left her unattended as Karan was calling her. Rajat’s mom got busy and left the report at a random place which later got misplaced.

Sherlyn is unable to spot the courier boy and calls him to ask about the reports but he says that he handed it out to some lady.

Kareena bua and Sherlyn search for the report and Sherlyn can figure out about the envelope but can’t find the report inside it.

Karan promises Preeta to be the best dad in the world and always be present for their child. This disturbs Preeta and she calls Sarla to inform her that she can’t lie anymore and that she feels as if she is cheating on her entire family.

