Kundali Bhagya, 12 January 2022, Written Update: Preeta gets arrested

Today's episode begins with Karan complaining to Sameer how frustrated he feels because Preeta asked him to wake up at 5 in the morning. Karan bumped into Natasha on his way and says he always saves her from falling but will not do from the next time and leaves. Sameer tells Natasha not to worry because Karan confused her with Preeta and moaned about her habits.

Preeta and Sherlyn get into a verbal fight in which Sherlyn says she is not her personal secretary. Preeta mocks Sherlyn, saying she is not qualified to be her secretary. Still, she can instead make healthy food for the family. Sherlyn condemns her behaviour, to which Preeta says that if she had been in Sherlyn's place in the house, she would never let Prithvi take over the house. She questions Sherlyn, pointing out at Prithvi whether she loves the whole family or only one person.

Meanwhile, Prithvi and his lawyer Nagre conspire against Preeta. Prithvi provokes Preeta by repeatedly saying she can't throw him out of the house. Preeta shouts and Nagre warns Preeta to behave with his client and tries to touch her. In self-defense, Preeta pushes Nagre, and the latter says he got hurt and needs urgent help. Preeta offers to help as a doctor, but he denies it. Soon, Nagre calls the police and asks to arrest Preeta in an attempt to murder.

Rakhi tried to defend Preeta. She says to the police that Nagre wanted to touch her during an argument, and Preeta pushed him to safeguard herself. Prithvi asks the police to arrest her because Rakhi, in her statement, accepts that Preeta hurt his lawyer. Preeta agrees to fight him in court, and the police arrest her. As the police leaves, Prithvi announces that he is the new boss of Luthra's house. He will provide Mahesh with medicines and food only if the family obeys him. Elsewhere, Nagre feels happy to win, but Preeta reminds him that the war has just begun.

We watched this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

