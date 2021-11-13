Kundali Bhagya, 12 November 2021, Written Update: Jealous Sonakshi, takes Preeta's dress

In today's episode, Sonakshi arrives to question Preeta about her outfit. Preeta comments on how wonderful the clothing is and how well it suits Sonakshi. She complements Sonakshi's appearance. Karan discovers Preeta in a different outfit. Seeing Preeta complimenting the outfit, Karan gets angry. Sonakshi expresses her gratitude for the outfit she received as a gift. Preeta has no idea what's going on and is perplexed as to why Sonakshi is saying this. After that Preeta forbids Sonakshi from doing the aarti, claiming that only couples are allowed to do so. Sonakshi feels embarrassed and goes behind the crowd. She vows to avenge Preeta by taking her place in the Luthra family.

Sherlyn and Preeta were asked by Rakhi to light the diyas. Shrishti and Sameer accompany Pihu. Pihu inquires as to whether she will be penalized if she does not know how to perform aarti. They assure Pihu that she would never be punished because she is completely innocent. Pihu tells Preeta that she hopes to have a cute younger sister. Shrishti expects a miracle to occur when Pihu said this. Then Pihu goes into her room to change the clothes and she tells Shrishti and Sameer to leave the room. Sonakshi intends to sabotage their Diwali celebrations. She is out to ruin Preeta's happiness. Preeta prays for the end of darkness as she lights the diyas. Karan meets Preeta and has a beautiful moment with her.

Karan tells Preeta to forgive him and also to forget about it. She inquires about her appearance. He claims that she is always the most attractive. There were some romantic moments between Preeta and Karan. Preeta was still worried about Sonakshi's evil plans for her family.

ALSO READ: Kundali Bhagya, 11 November 2021, Written Update: Prithvi asks Rishabh to divorce Sherlyn