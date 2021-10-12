Kundali Bhagya, 12 October 2021, Written Update: Preeta goes to hospital

In today's episode, we see Rishabh telling the police officer that he has not done anything and he is innocent. The police tell him to come to the police station, the whole family gets worried and urges Rishabh to not go. Rishabh calms down everyone and says that he will be fine. Karan tells him that he will come to the police station with him. While Mahesh clutches his chest and sits on the sofa. The whole family gets worried and rushes towards him. Karan leaves after Rishabh to go to the police station. Mahesh tells Preeta to go with Karan and see if he does anything wrong. Preeta comes to Karan and tells him that she has a plan. Karan asks her what is her plan, she replies that they have to go to the hospital.

Karan and Preeta go to the hospital, she asks him to stay silent and not get angry. She tells him that they will talk to Sandeep about the accident. When she was about to go into the room, she saw police standing outside the room of Sandeep. She pulled Karan out of the way, Karan romantically asks her what happened. He asks why she pulled him, Preeta replies that the police is standing in front of Sandeep's room. Karan then asks Preeta how they will go inside, Preeta tells him that she will use her doctor's license to go inside.

Meanwhile, Prithvi also tries to go into the room of Sandeep but the police stop him. He tells the police that the patient is critical so he has to go inside and see. The police allow him to go inside. After him, Preeta comes there and asks them to let her go inside. On the other hand, Sameer calls Karan and tells him that Mahesh is having pain in his chest. Karan panics and leaves the hospital.

