Kundali Bhagya, 12th April 2022, Written Update: Sherlyn tries to break into Karan’s room

In today’s episode, Sherlyn tells Natasha they can break the door open. Pardeep tells them there is no door he can't open. He takes a safety pin and Natasha locks the store room to test him. He opens the store room. Natasha tells him he has to open a door that is locked from inside. Pardeep agrees to opening it. Natasha brings Pardeep to open the lock and he fails to open it so Natasha and Sherlyn yell at them. They then chase Natasha and Sherlyn.

Preeta tells him that boys flirt with other girls and have the audacity to call their wives jealous. She tells him that she will break his face if he ever flirts with Natasha. He promises not to flirt with her. Preeta tells he didn’t play holi with her like he did with Natasha and tells she doesn’t like playing holi with water. She tells she’ll go play holi with others and tries to leave, but Karan holds her from behind. They share a romantic moment.

Sherlyn and Natasha run to hide from Nagre and Pardeep. Biji and Janki enter singing and Biji tells Pardeep and Nagre to touch her feet since she is elder to them. Sherlyn sees that the driver has finally arrived. She tells him to take Nagre away but Pardeep insists that he should be the one driving. Srishti wakes up and get shocked after realising Biji and Janki escaped from the room. Just as she is about to leave, Sameer enters the room. She asks him if he’s drunk and he tells he wants to tell her that he likes her and isn’t afraid to confess.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

