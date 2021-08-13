Kundali Bhagya, 13 August 2021, Written Update: Preeta informs Karan that she isn’t pregnant

This episode begins with Preeta informing her mother Sarla that she can’t continue the act of hiding stuff from her family. Sarla explains to her that things might be hard, but she can’t tell them before the marriage and she needs to wait until they reach Mumbai. At this moment, Karan walks in and sees Preeta crying.

She immediately disconnects the call and Karan begins to apologise to her for not being careful, he promises to be extra careful towards her and their baby. He continuously talks about being the best father. This breaks Preeta’s heart and she finally confesses that she isn’t pregnant. She tells him that there is no child inside her and never will be.

Karan asks her if she is pranking him. Preeta says that it is true that she isn’t expecting, she also informs him that she tried to break the news to him several times but never could. She keeps on apologising to him but he tries to make her happy by saying that it’s good that there isn’t any baby or else he would have to compete for her attention. This news breaks Karan’s heart but he does not show this to Preeta.

Meanwhile, Sherlyn isn’t able to catch Preeta’s report rather she gets her dress and her face cover in mud and dirt.

Rakhi worries about Preeta and says that her daughter-in-law shouldn’t suffer during pregnancy. She blames Karan for making her upset. After much speculation, she decided to go over their room and Dadi follows her. Rakhi is keen on going inside their room but Dadi says that it’s there personal matter and she shouldn’t do this.

Sherlyn enters the hall and everyone is shocked to see her condition. Kareena Bua is scared and asked what happened with her while Janki and Shristi make fun of her.

