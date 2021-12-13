Kundali Bhagya, 13 December 2021, Written Update: Luthra family blames Preeta

In today's episode, the Luthra family gets shocked to know that Pihu is no more. Preeta accuses Sonakshi for getting Pihu killed in an accident. Sonakshi asks Preeta how can she blame her, when Pihu is her own daughter. She tells that Preeta is making a new story and accusing her. Sonakshi cries and Preeta asks her why she sent the truck after her. She tells Karan that Pihu died as she didn’t get saved. The whole family starts cries for Pihu.

Preeta tells that Pihu couldn’t come home to testify against Sonakshi in front of the family. She reveals that Sonakshi isn’t Pihu’s biological mother, her real mother passed away at the time of Pihu’s birth, the NGO doctor told her the truth that Pihu’s mum was a NGO worker. Preeta shouts and asks Sonakshi why she did all the drama. Meanwhile, Sherlyn tells Preeta that she does not believe this. Sherlyn gets the call from Inspector. She asks Karan to speak to the Inspector.

Santosh fakes the call to Karan, He tells that Preeta was in the lockup, but could get free because of Vinod. He tells Karan that Preeta was driving carelessly, Pihu died because of her carelessness, she didn’t even make Pihu wear the seat belt. Karan gets shocked hearing this. Karan questions Preeta about this. Preeta tells that she was arrested because of Sonakshi. Karan asks Preeta what she was doing. Preeta tells that the truck was after her.

Karan asks her if she tied the seat belt. Preeta says that she had tied the seat belt. He says that the seat belt got open because of her carelessness. Then the family start blaming Preeta for Pihu's death. Sherlyn comes forward and blames Preeta. Sherlyn says that Preeta did this because she wanted the money for Kumkum Bhagya marriage hall. Preeta starts crying while Karan goes in the room and cries as he misses Pihu.

