Kundali Bhagya, 13 January 2022, Written Update: Preeta's life is in danger

In today's episode, police arrest Preeta while Nagre feels happy. Preeta says Nagre faked his injury like a child to get her arrested, but the war has just begun. Prithvi claims that he wanted Preeta out of the Luthra mansion, and he successfully did it, so he is the winner. Preeta asks him to chill for a while as she will be back soon to teach him a lesson.

Dadi lashes out at Rakhi for taking Preeta's side in front of the cops. Dadi reminds her that they unitedly kicked out Preeta earlier because she killed her daughter Pihu. Rakhi denies saying it was just an accident. Sherlyn tries to provoke Dadi by saying it was not an accident but a plot.

Elsewhere, Sameer teases Karan with Preeta's name while the latter decides to buy a new bat to play cricket. Karan decides to keep the bat in his car so that Preeta doesn't think he is playing cricket because she told him to. As he goes out to buy a new bat, he passes by the police van in which Preeta is carried to the police station but fails to notice her. Preeta misses Karan and recalls their romantic past. Simultaneously, Karan misses Preeta and gets flashbacks of their sweet memory lane.

Natasha points out that the police came pretty fast to Nagre's complaint; it might be pre-planned. Sherlyn gets nervous and tries to stop her. Kritika and Rakhi agree with Natasha's point. Soon, Prithvi arrives with decoratives asking them to renovate the house within 4 hours as he has organized a grand party. Prithvi calls the inspector and orders him to kill Preeta as planned. Karan arrives and inquires where his wife is, to which Prithvi says she is at her right place that is behind bars. He further calls Preeta the murderer of Pihu. Karan gets angry and threatens to break Prithvi's face. Karan accepts that he still cares for Preeta.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 12 January 2022, Written Update: Preeta gets arrested