Kundali Bhagya, 13 October 2021, Written Update: Prithvi offers 70 lakh to Sandeep

In today's episode, Preeta calls Dadi and asks about her health, Dadi tells her that she is worried about Rishabh. Preeta tells her that he will be back soon but she has to take her medicine. Dadi tells her that she will not take her medicines without her. Dadi gets emotional and Preeta tells her that she is on her way to home. Sherlyn was crying in front of Kareena to make her feel that she cares for Rishabh.

Kareena tells Sherlyn that she should go to her room and take some rest. Kritika sees Sherlyn doing drama and says to Kareena and Dadi that they should go to their room and sleep. Preeta consoles Karan and asks him to not to do anything wrong and she will make sure to get Rishabh out of the jail. Sameer and Srishti come to Karan and Preeta and tell them that they will also help. But Prithvi overhears the conversation and plans to beat them. Sarla goes to the police station. When she sees Rishabh behind the bars, she starts crying and tells him that he is like her son and she loves him.

Rishabh asks her not to worry about him but Sarla reminds him how he has helped Preeta and Srishti when they were in trouble. Rishabh wipes the tears from Sarla's eyes. Rishabh tells her to convey a mesaage for Rakhi and Mahesh that he is fine and soon he will be out of jail. Prithvi goes to meet Sherlyn and hugs her; she asks him why he is so happy. He replies that now they can meet whenever they want without any interruption. Sherlyn asks him how he does all the things, then Prithvi reveals that he has offered Sandeep Rs 70 lakh in order to keep his mouth shut. Sherlyn gets shocked and asks him from where he will get all the money. He replies that Preeta will help him.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 12 October 2021, Written Update: Preeta goes to hospital