Kundali Bhagya, 13th April 2022, Written Update: Prithvi’s plan fails

In today’s episode, Sameer reminds Srishti about their first and second meetings. He tells he didn’t like her first but then eventually started liking her. Biji and Janki are talking and Kareena comes and tells them she is seeing Aroras everywhere like local goods. Janki yells at her. Rakhi comes over and tells them fighting is wrong. She asks Karina to apologize to them. Natasha tells Sherlyn that Karan must be sleeping and that their plan is going to be a flop. Sherlyn tells her not to be so negative and asks her to act at least in front of the Luthras. She opens the room door to find Karan and Preeta in an intimate position. She tells Natasha that their plan has been spoiled and hopes Karan doesn't remember anything that happened between him and Preeta when he wakes up.

In the police station, the constable asks Prithvi why he's so happy as his bail application could be rejected too. Prithvi tells him Nagre will bring the bail papers no matter what. The police inspector brings the intoxicated Nagre and Pardeep. Prithvi gets shocked seeing their condition. The inspector tells him he doesn't think Nagre can arrange his bail papers. The constable puts Nagre and Pardeep in Prithvi's cell. He asks them about the papers but they don't remember anything. Nagre faints soon after.

The next day, Karan and Preeta wake up. Preeta gets extremely shy thinking about what happened. Karan tries to talk about what happened yesterday but Preeta runs into the washroom to get ready. Prithvi pours water on Nagre and Pardeep and they wonder how they reached the station. They tell Prithvi they accidentally drank bhang. Prithvi regrets trusting Nagre. Nagre tells he will get his assistant to get the bail. Karan asks himself if Preeta was thinking about yesterday itself. She is his wife.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

