Kundali Bhagya, 14 January 2022, Written Update: Prithvi's goons push Preeta off a cliff

Today's episode begins with Preeta realizing that Nagre is dangerous, and she provoked him a bit more today. As the police jeep comes across real police officers of the city in a signal, they get nervous and take a u-turn. Preeta realizes that something is fishy and the ones arrested her are goons faking to be police officers.

In contrast, Prithvi makes Karan angry by calling Preeta the murderer of her child, Pihu. Karan loses his cool and gets into a fight with Prithvi. They hurt each other till the family stops them. Kritika gets tense and puts medicine on Prithvi's injury while the latter plans to flip Kritika on his side.

In the other room, Kareena makes Karan understand that indulging in a physical fight is not a solution. She says that Karan is the only hope to save them from Prithvi's torture. Seeing Kareena cry, Karan agrees to fight Prithvi verbally.

Elsewhere, the goons try to escape from actual police officers and take Preeta to a jungle. She begs to let her go, but they deny it. A goon takes out his gun and shoots at Preeta but somehow misses the shot. He gets a call from Prithvi and informs him that Preeta is dead and the money should be delivered to them. Preeta learns that Nagre and Prithvi are behind this evil plan and offers more money to the goons in return for her freedom. The goons deny her request, lock Preeta in the jeep, and push her off a cliff. On the other hand, Prithvi asks Sherlyn not to hide their relationship from others and help him bring all the house members to his side.

