Kundali Bhagya, 14th April 2022, Written Update: Karan receives a good news

In today’s episode, Natasha tells Sherlyn that she should stop trying to end Preeta and Karan's relationship as they are like magnets. Sherlyn tells her every relationship has its weakness and that they need to wait for the right time and promises to break their relationship. Natasha tells her that she gave the bhang to Karan but Preeta was the one who went inside the room.

Preeta gets ready when Karan comes out of the washroom and corrects her bindi and they both smile. She yells at Biji and Janki and wakes them up and tells them whatever they did but they deny to accept that. Karan bumps into the door and Preeta gets worried and presses a warm cloth to his forehead. Sameer wakes up and tells them his head is hurting a lot. He asks Karan if he did anything wrong. Karan tells him he did nothing and that he should come down before 11 am. Sameer agrees and lies down. The inspector tells Prithvi not to do anything like that again. Prithvi asks them why they are always talking about Karan as because he's famous doesn't mean that he hasn't done anything bad. Nagre tries to stop Prithvi but he yells at him as he has ruined his entire plan. Nagre's assistant asks him to sign the bail papers.

Karan calls everyone down and they all come and ask what’s wrong. He tells them to turn on the TV after he gets a call. They are shocked to find out that the teams are bidding for Karan. Preeta is extremely excited to get to know that he's going to be playing in the tournament. Prithvi walks into the house and wonders who even would bid such an amount on Karan. Kritika goes to hug him but he stops her, Karan is hired by the Royal Tigers for Rs 15 crore. Prithvi gets frustrated.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya, 13th April 2022, Written Update: Prithvi’s plan fails