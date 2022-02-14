Kundali Bhagya, 14th February 2022, Written Update: Kritika decides to go against Preeta

In today’s episode, Karan enters the room and sees Preeta sleeping, and admires her. He sits on the bed and Preeta wakes up and asks him what’s he doing here. Karan tells its his room as well so he’s here to sleep. Preeta tells it was his room but not anymore and asks him to leave. Karan agrees and tells he’ll be back soon and leaves. Preeta shuts the door and thinks she can’t let him know what she feels about him. Karan walks down the hall and bumps into Sameer. Sameer tells he is headed to have a drink as he’s upset about the fact that Srishti didn’t even talk to him during the whole ride.

Karan assures him that they’ll be fine soon and tells even Preeta acts like she doesn’t care but deep down she does. Karan tells even he needs a drink and then they both leave. Prithvi yells and tells Kritika that he’s treated like trash by her family. Everyone rushes and Kareena asks him to not talk to her like that. Prithvi tells that whatever he did was to protect the Luthra family as, if anyone gets to know that Mahesh is mentally ill then they’ll all go in loss, that’s why he had to build a new company. The rest leave and then Sherlyn hugs him and he smiles. Sameer tells he doesn’t know what to do.

Karan tells Rishab that he would’ve told him to chase after what they desire, so even Sameer should do that. Sameer tells even Karan to do the same. Kritika asks Kareena how can Prithvi yell at her like this. Kareena tells it's all because of Preeta. Rakhi tells Preeta isn’t wrong but Dadi tells that Prithvi’s decision is right. Kritika tells she will support Prithvi here on and will go against Preeta if needed as Preeta only cares about money. Rakhi worries about Kritika’s behaviour.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

