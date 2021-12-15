Kundali Bhagya, 15 December 2021, Written Update: Prithvi sends Mahesh into mental asylum

In today's episode, Sarla urges Preeta to protect her self-esteem, as she shouldn’t forgive her husband or tolerate the wrong if he attacks her self-esteem. She knows that Preeta has the most grief due to Pihu’s loss. She asks Preeta to stop crying and forget Karan. She says that Preeta will never cry and move on in her life. She says that Luthras don’t care for her tears. She makes Preeta promise that she will lead her life like a strong individual.

Preeta tells her that she wants to go far from the city. She tells Sarla that she will go away from everyone’s lives. After the leap of two years, Sarla and Janki were waiting for Preeta to return home. Sarla tells Janki that she has made Preeta’s favourite dishes. Preeta enters the house and is changed into a strong and independent woman. After Preeta left the house Sherlyn wanted to take over the house. She calls Prithvi and asks him to come back from London.

When Prithvi comes back to the town, he joins back the Luthra family. Prithvi has taken over their house, family and business. He finally thinks his revenge is getting fulfilled. He gets Mahesh ousted from the house on the pretext of the latter’s treatment. Prithvi dominates the whole family. Sherlyn questions him if Mahesh died, staying alone in the mental asylum. He tells that Mahesh won’t die, Mahesh’s life and death is in his hands now. He tells her Mahesh gets caught by the asylum staff.

In the flashback, Mahesh fell on the floor just when Preeta left the house. Mahesh sees Preeta and shouts at her. The staff drag him to the van. When Preeta reaches to see Mahesh, she is shocked and emotionally broken.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

