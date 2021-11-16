Kundali Bhagya, 15 November 2021, Written Update: Sonakshi throws a cracker on Pihu

In today's episode, Sonakshi was running towards the door. Rishabh comes there and sees that Sonakshi is running after Pihu and asks her what happened. Sonakshi replies that Pihu thinks that Preeta is calling her outside to burst crackers but Preeta has not called her. So, she is running after her to see if she is okay. Rishabh tells her to look after Pihu and get her inside the house. Kareena and Rakhi call everyone outside the house to burst crackers together. Meanwhile, Shristi comes there and sees Sameer. She thinks to ignore Sameer to grab his attention. Sameer sees her and thinks that she is acting strange. Sameer reaches to her to talk to her. But Shristi was ignoring him, Sameer feels bad and asks Shristi to not to ignore him.

Shristhi tells him that she is ignoring him because she wanted attention. She tells him that she was not feeling well from the morning. Sameer gets angry and tells Shristhi that he will not talk to her. Shrishti gets worried and tells Sameer that she is sorry and accepts her mistake. But Sameer still refuses to listen to her. Shristhi hugs Sameer from behind and says sorry. But soon, she gets worried when she remembers that Sarla is waiting for her at home. Shristhi says sorry to Sameer and leaves for her home. While, Pihu calls Preeta to help her in bursting crackers. Preeta comes there to help her but Sonakshi tells Preeta that she will look after Pihu and she can go to help other people in house chores.

Preeta goes to Karan and hugs him from behind when Karan says that he is angry at her because she is not giving him time. Sonakshi gets jealous on seeing this and thinks to do something. She then throws a cracker on Pihu due to which, she gets injured. The doctor comes at home and tells everyone that Pihu is okay. Kareena and Dadi scold Preeta for not being a good mother.

