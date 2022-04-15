Kundali Bhagya, 15th April 2022, Written Update: Luthras ignore Prithvi

In today’s episode, Dadi asks Rakhi to bring sweets. All of this angers Prithvi and he leaves the hall. He wonders how the Luthras could ignore him when he just got out of jail. Sherlyn tells him they all shouldn't have behaved like that. Kritika comes in and asks him what's wrong and gives him black coffee, but he throws it away and asks her to leave. Sherlyn asks him why he misbehaved with Kritika. He tells he’ll give the same amount of pain they gave him and tells he was in jail because of Preeta and Karan and they had the audacity to ignore him. He asks her to leave so he can make a plan to ruin the Luthras.

Prithvi bumps into Karan and he asks Prithvi if he’s shameless to come back and Prithvi tells him he came back because of Kritika. Rakhi tells she's happy that Karan has given her something to be happy about and how Rishab would also be proud of him. Preeta gives sugar and curd to Karan and prays for his success. Prithvi looks at Preeta and thinks he should ruin her life. Preeta sees Prithvi running back into his room. He searches for something.

Sherlyn comes inside and gives him a key. Sherlyn tells him how she stood with him for every plan and that he shouldn't forget that. He tells her that no one cared about him and everyone’s celebrating Karan. Sherlyn asks him about his plan. Prithvi tells Karan is the only male Luthra left as Mahesh is mentally unstable and Rishab is missing so he will do something that will hurt Karan the most. Sherlyn asks him if he's going to kill Karan. He tells her he could have killed him four years ago but now he's going to make sure he will die each day.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

