Kundali Bhagya, 15th February 2022, Written Update: Sameer apologises to Srishti

In today’s episode, Sherlyn tells it's amazing how Prithvi made everyone feel Preeta is wrong and acted like he is hurt. She tells now everyone thinks he scolded Kritika because of Preeta and now they’ll think he loves this family a lot. Preeta thinks how Prithvi has tried to harm her but she has never lost to him. She thinks of not giving up on Mahesh to live with the family in the house and make sure his reputation is kept safe. Sameer asks Natasha what does she want and asks if she came to listen to what he asked and Karan were talking about.

Natasha tells yes and asks him why was he taking Karan’s advice. Sameer tells it's because Karan is his brother. Natasha tells him to take her advice as women understand each other. Sameer asks her why’s she helping him. Natasha tells she wants to be his friend as she has lost a lot of people in her life. Natasha tells she knows his problem and asks him to apologize in a way that’ll make her smile. She asks him to copy her steps and plays a song. He records a video as she suggests and sends it to Srishti. Srishti sees his video and starts smiling. Then, she realized that she can’t forget whatever he did to her 2 years ago.

Karan comes to the room and Preeta asks him what is he doing. He tells it’s his room as well so he’ll sleep here only as he needs to get up early and go to practice. She tells she’ll sleep on the couch. He asks her if it's because she won’t be able to control herself if she’s close to him. Preeta goes and sleeps next to him but divides the bed with pillows. Preeta goes to get water and thinks of going to the basement. Prithvi also walks towards the basement.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

