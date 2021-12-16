Kundali Bhagya, 16 December 2021, Written Update: Preeta decides to help Mahesh

In today's episode, Preeta finds a beggar on the road who was in trouble and helps her. The lady blesses Preeta. She tells her that her Kundali Bhagya has brought her back, she will be complete now by meeting her fate. She predicts that fate will bring happiness for Preeta. Preeta wants to move on and not think of her past. She loses the clinic’s address. She starts looking for the chit. She recalls the same incident that happened before. She thinks her fate is playing a game with her. She finds the clinic. She thinks of not letting any fear make a place in her heart.

Preeta reaches her clinic and recalls all her past life events. She thinks that she is blessed that her life will turn better, when her Kundali Bhagya returns in her life in the form of Karan. Preeta is shocked when she finds someone hiding in her cabin. She screams and tries to run away. It's Mahesh who reaches her to take help. Mahesh remembers her despite his ill condition. Preeta shouts for help and the light comes back. Mahesh begs her to save him and his family. Preeta is in disbelief after seeing Mahesh in that state. Preeta asks Mahesh how this happened to him.

Then, Preeta decides to save Mahesh. Preeta finds a way to escape with Mahesh from there. But the nurses were roaming there in search of Mahesh. Preeta panics and promises Mahesh that she will save him.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

