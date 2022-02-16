Kundali Bhagya, 16th February 2022, Written Update: Preeta follows Prithvi

In today’s episode, Prithvi meets Mona in the basement and asks her to continue with the same food and medicines she has been giving him. Mona tells she’s scared and she finds Preeta the most scariest. Prithvi gives her money and tells her not to worry. Preesha sees Prithvi coming and hides. Prithvi feels like someone’s present and looks behind. Upon finding no one, he walks away and Preeta wonders what’s happening. He goes to the hall and thinks he is sure that there was someone. Kritika wonders why Prithvi looks so tense when he enters.

Sameer enters the house through the window and thinks of meeting Srishti directly. Janki bumps into him and starts shouting thinking he’s a thief. Srishti also comes and starts hitting him. They turn in the light and realize that it’s Sameer. Prithvi sees Preeta’s door open and thinks she must’ve followed him. He sees Karan and hears Preeta talking over the call and gets surprised. She thinks it’s good that she reaches back in time and thinks she needs to find out the truth about why he was giving money to Mona. Janki asks Srishti to get the first aid kit. Srishti leaves and Janki asks Sameer to go confess his feelings soon as she knows he’s here to do that. He goes to Srishti but Srishti tells him that she knows why he’s here.

She tells him that nothing can happen between them as she hasn’t forgotten their past. Janki comes and asks what happened and Sameer apologises for disturbing them as it’s already late in the night and leaves. Prithvi wonders who followed him if Preeta was in her room. Kritika comes and apologises to Prithvi for not standing up for him and tells she realises how much he loves her and her family. Prithvi thinks he’ll sue her to attain his goals.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

