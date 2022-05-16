Kundali Bhagya, 16th May 2022, Written Update: Preeta receives a shocker about Rishabh

In today’s episode, Prithvi gives Sherlyn the CD and asks her to play it. Preeta notices a broken window in Sherlyn's room. She goes to find Sherlyn. Natasha and Karan are in the car and he starts drinking. He tells her he loves Preeta but she only hurts him. He almost gets into an accident and the police arrest him and Natasha for drunk driving. Prithvi and Sherlyn watch the video and see that Rishab is in jail.

Preeta wonders why the stranger threw the parcel in Sherlyn's room. She thinks that Sherlyn must be in Prithvi's room and goes towards his room. In the video, the jailer tells Rishab is in there for selling drugs. He adds that Rishab will be hanged in 7 days. Sherlyn and Prithvi get shocked. The police bring Natasha and Karan to the station. Natasha lies and tells them drinking is not a crime and that she was the one who was driving. Reporters record everything. Prithvi tells Sherlyn that a number is written on the letter.

They decide to give it a call. He calls them and the person tells him that Rishab will be hanged if he doesn't receive 50 crores. Sherlyn tells him that he will lose the Dubai properties. Natasha manages to convince the police to drop the case by saying she's Karan's fiance and giving him jewels. Karan asks her why did she lie and she tells him that she had to do that to save them. Prithvi calls Saurabh and says he needs 50 crores. Saurabh says he can arrange it with Preeta's signature. Preeta sees the video from outside and gets shocked.

