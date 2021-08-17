Kundali Bhagya, 17 August 2021, Written Update: Shristhi almost confesses her feeling for Sameer

This episode begins with Karan and Preeta being grateful to each other for existing and being present in each other’s lives. She informs that his first impression wasn’t the best but he is the Prince Charming that every girl dreams about. She tells him how much she loves him and how much he matters to her. Later, she puts a kala tika on him to help him save from the evil eye.

Meanwhile, Sherlyn is angry and can’t get Kritika’s mocking face out of her head. She asks Prithvi to think of a plan against Kritika and until then, he can’t get close to her. At this point, Prithvi thinks of a way that will make Sherlyn happy and won’t harm Kritika.

On the other side, Shrikant (Rajat’s uncle) tries to stop the wedding and keeps asking Rajat and his mom to rethink their decision. Shristhi sees that something is fishy but due to all the circumstances, she stays quiet and does not investigate further.

Sona’s mother-in-law asks Shrishti and Sona’s cousin to bring her down at the mandap. Meanwhile, Sona is struggling to get ready but Preeta comes to her rescue and helps her get ready. After this, Sona comes downstairs along with her friends and cousins. Everyone is awestruck after seeing her, especially Rajat, who is mesmerized by her beauty.

Janki asks Shrishti about the main reason behind for coming to the wedding but she beats around the bush and does not answer. Hence, Janki teases her about Sameer where she almost confesses her feelings for him.

