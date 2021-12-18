Kundali Bhagya, 17 December 2021, Written Update: Preeta reaches Luthra mansion

In today's episode, we saw Preeta come to Luthra mansion. While Sherlyn asks Prithvi if Mahesh will die unknowingly by their plan of keeping him in the mental asylum. She tells that the tortures might kill Mahesh. Prithvi tells that he knows what he is doing, Mahesh will not die so soon, he is writing about Mahesh's fate and he will decide when to keep Mahesh alive. He adds that the Luthras don’t know the real attacker, they think that Mahesh has turned mad and is attacking Mahesh, but actually, Mahesh is the victim. He says that very soon he will snatch everything from the Luthras, even the Luthra mansion, and there is no contender to challenge him this time. He tells them that he had already taken over the business from them.

On the other hand, Preeta lies to Shrishti about visiting a patient at home. Preeta will get back to Luthra mansion just for the sake of Mahesh. She will claim her rights on Karan and the Luthras, just to stay there and protect the family from evil Prithvi and Sherlyn. Preeta returns to the clinic to see the patients. She stays disturbed thinking of Mahesh. She wants to finish her work and just leave early. Shrishti calls her again, Preeta tells her that she will be late today, she is going for a home visit, it's an old patient. She leaves for Luthra mansion. Shrishti tells Sarla that Preeta will be late today.

Preeta questions herself if she should help Mahesh or not. Preeta recalls the moment when Mahesh promised her that he will be there in her tough times.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya takes 2 year leap, Preeta remains the only hope to save Luthras from Prithvi Malhotra