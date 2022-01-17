Kundali Bhagya, 17 January 2022, Written Update: Prithvi frames Karan for Preeta’s murder

In today's episode, the goons find Preeta unconscious inside the jeep and assume her dead. They take a picture of Preeta to send it to Prithvi. Soon, Prithvi video calls them and wants to see Preeta's dead body. He feels happy and asks the goons to check Preeta's pulses and confirm her death, but before that, the jeep fumes scare the goons, and they say she is dead without checking.

Prithvi shares the news with Sherlyn. He plans to frame Karan for Preeta's murder. Prithvi says he already had called the actual police officer acting as Karan. Later, he calls Nagre to invite him to his party, but he denies attending it. In contrast, Karan and Sameer visit the police station for Preeta's bail and find no one is arrested today. The police officer checked his register and called the officer on night duty but found no clue. He advises Karan to wait.

Elsewhere, Preeta gains her consciousness and finds herself stuck in a jeep. Later, she finds a snake inside the jeep and prays to Lord Shiva for saving her life. Somehow the snake steps back, and she feels relieved. She thanks god for giving her a second life and determines to take revenge on Prithvi. She manages to escape from the jeep. As she leaves, the jeep explodes.

In the police station, the cops suspect Karan of kidnapping Preeta and question him. Karan says he loves Preeta a lot, and his lawyer will come for her bail in a few minutes. Later, Sameer and Karan share that Preeta was arrested in the case of an attempt to murder Nagre. As the police learn that Nagre is involved, they say he is dangerous and can go to any extent. Sameer suggests the cop visit Luthra house to arrest Nagre from the party.

